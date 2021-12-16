Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

ITPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

