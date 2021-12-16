Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,169. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

