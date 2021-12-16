Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.37.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total value of C$32,264,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,359,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,829,202,732.77. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,541 shares of company stock worth $83,477,721.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.