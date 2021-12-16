WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 18,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

