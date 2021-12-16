$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Knowles posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after buying an additional 111,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Knowles has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.