CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

