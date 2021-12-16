Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declines By 48.6%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Shares of TEAF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.