iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $69.84. 105,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,026,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter.

