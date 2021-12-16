Wealthgate Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 133 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.40. 1,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

