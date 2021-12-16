Yield Guild Games Market Capitalization Achieves $377.01 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $377.01 million and approximately $71.64 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00011361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.40 or 0.08325191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.61 or 0.99955914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

