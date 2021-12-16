ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.13 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $259,335.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.40 or 0.08325191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.61 or 0.99955914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

