$169.05 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $169.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $179.10 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $600.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.