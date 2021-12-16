$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 139,139 shares of company stock worth $368,292 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 2,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,293. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.