Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $76.70

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

ALK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

