American Research & Management Co. Has $179,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

