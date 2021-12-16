SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

