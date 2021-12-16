Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.60. 172,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

