Trinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 163,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

