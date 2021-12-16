Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Declines By 50.0%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 87.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

LDHAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

