Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.34

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 36114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Get Coursera alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,583 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.