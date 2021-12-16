NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 563,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAOV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NanoVibronix by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NanoVibronix by 146.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in NanoVibronix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAOV remained flat at $$1.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,207. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 185.03% and a negative net margin of 1,268.71%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

