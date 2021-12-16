Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 7,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 507,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

