iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 207,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,777,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 520,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,929. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

