Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 52,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,275,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

