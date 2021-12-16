SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

