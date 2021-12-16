Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $229,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.