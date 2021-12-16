Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

