BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BLK stock traded up $17.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $932.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,439. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $918.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.