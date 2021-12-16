Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

