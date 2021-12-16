Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.61. 48,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.