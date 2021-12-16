$0.82 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.46. 12,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,935. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

