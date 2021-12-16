Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 708.43

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.43 ($9.36).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 730 ($9.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.40) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Lancashire news, insider Sally Williams bought 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($66,127.66). Also, insider Michael George Dawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($33,302.50). Insiders have bought 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880 in the last ninety days.

LON LRE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 496.20 ($6.56). 542,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,148. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 597.82. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 490 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 766 ($10.12).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

