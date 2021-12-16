Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 708.43

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.43 ($9.36).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 730 ($9.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.40) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Lancashire news, insider Sally Williams bought 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($66,127.66). Also, insider Michael George Dawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($33,302.50). Insiders have bought 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880 in the last ninety days.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.