Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 146,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,010 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

