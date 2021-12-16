Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Tops $94,730.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $57,226.58 and approximately $94,730.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00392438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010275 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.30 or 0.01318287 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,817 coins and its circulating supply is 396,211 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

