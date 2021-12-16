Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $125.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $570.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $575.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,832. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $610.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

