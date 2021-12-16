Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,173. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

