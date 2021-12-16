Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $49.73 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NYSE MODN traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 335,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

