First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III Acquires 4,000 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FGBI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. Research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

