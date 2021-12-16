Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $100.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

