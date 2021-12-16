Jay S. Sidhu Sells 63,173 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 20,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,096. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

