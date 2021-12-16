Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

