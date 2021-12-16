AMG National Trust Bank Sells 582 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,666. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

