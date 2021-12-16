Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFBD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Infobird alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.