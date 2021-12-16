Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HENKY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 41,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,550. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

