Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 8,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

