GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 6.4% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. 1,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GH Research by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

