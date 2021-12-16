LOCGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

