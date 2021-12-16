Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $26.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $12,103,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,278. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.