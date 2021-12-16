Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $26.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $12,103,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.