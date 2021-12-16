Brokerages Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyPid by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

