Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $466.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

